Infection rate of Covid-19 surges across Limerick as Adare/Rathkeale has one of the highest rates nationally

The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 his surged in all parts of Limerick over the past fortnight, new figures have confirmed.

Provisional data published on the Covid-19 Data Hub shows the rate of infection in the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District is now one of the highest in the country while the rate in Cappamore/Kilmallock, Limerick City North and Limerick City West has more than doubled in a week.

The current incidence rate in Adare/Rathkeale is the fifth highest in the country while the rate in the Newcastle West Municipal District is the ninth highest.

According to the data, published this New Year's Eve, the rate of infection in the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District between December 15 and December 28 was 660.4 (per 100,000 population) following the reporting of 183 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

This compares to an incident rate of 353.7 a week earlier and 231 on December 14.

According to the provisional figures, there were a total of 690 confirmed cases of the disease reported in Limerick between December 15 and December 28. This compares to 249 during the previous fortnight (December 1 to December 14).

The incidence rates (as of December 28) for the six LEAs in Limerick are.

Adare/Rathkeale: 660.4 (183 new cases) [353.7 the previous week]

660.4 (183 new cases) [353.7 the previous week] Newcastle West: 499.7 (137 new cases) [266.3 the previous week]

499.7 (137 new cases) [266.3 the previous week] Limerick City East: 342.4 (121 new cases) [260.3 the previous week]

342.4 (121 new cases) [260.3 the previous week] Limerick City North: 253.5 (88 new cases) [109.5 the previous week]

253.5 (88 new cases) [109.5 the previous week] Cappamore/Kilmallock: 235.2 (82 new cases) [74.7 the previous week]

235.2 (82 new cases) [74.7 the previous week] Limerick City West: 226.4 (79 new cases) [106 the previous week]

Nationally the latest data shoes the highest rates of infection, between December 15 and December 28, were in New Ross, Wexford (988.6); Ballybay-Clones, Monaghan (707); Buncrana, Donegal (679.6); Kenmare, Kerry (670.3) and Adare/Rathkeale, Limerick (660.4).

Earlier this New Year's Eve, the Department of Health reported a record number of additional daily cases for Limerick.