Infection rate of Covid-19 rises in five of Limerick's six Local Electoral Areas

The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 his risen in almost every part of Limerick over the past ten days, new figures have revealed.

According to the latest data published on the Covid-19 Data Hub, the rate of infection in the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District is more than double the national rate and remains the highest in Limerick.

Between December 8 and December 21, there were 98 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Adare/Rathkeale where the incidence rate was 353.7 (per 100,000 population).

The only LEA where the rate has fallen is Limerick City North where 38 new cases were reported between December 8 and December 21.

According to the data, there were a total of 364 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick between December 8 and December 21. This compares to 249 between December 1 and December 14.

The recent surge in cases has resulted in public health officials appeal to Limerick people to reduce their contacts and to abide by the public health guidelines.

The incidence rates for the six LEAs in Limerick are.

Adare/Rathkeale: 353.7 (98 new cases) [231 the previous week]

Newcastle West: 266.3 (73 new cases) [149.5 the previous week]

Limerick City East: 260.3 (92 new cases) [152.8 the previous week]

Limerick City North: 109.5 (38 new cases) [144 the previous week]

Limerick City West: 106 (37 new cases) [68.8 the previous week]

Cappamore/Kilmallock: 74.7 (26 new cases) [45.9 the previous week]

Nationally the latest data shoes the highest rates of infection, between December 8 and December 21, were in New Ross, Wexford (659.7); Carndonagh, Donegal (619) and Buncra, Donegal (523.1).