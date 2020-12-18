Infection rate of Covid-19 three times the national rate in one part of Limerick

The 14-day incidence rate in the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District is nearly three times the national rate, new figures have revealed.

According to the latest data published on the Covid-19 Data Hub, the rate of infection has risen from 198.5 (per 100,000) to 231 since the easing of Level 5 restrictions.

Between December 1 and December 14, there were 64 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Adare/Rathkeale - the highest for any Local Electoral Area in Limerick.

By contrast the rate of infection the Cappamore/Kilmallock Municipal District has been falling consistently for the past month to a rate of 45.9 - just over half the national rate of 84.7.

According to the data, there were a total of 249 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick between December 1 and December 14 - down from 256 during the previous fortnight (November 17 to November 30).

Adare/Rathkeale: 231 (64 new cases) [216.5 the previous week]

231 (64 new cases) [216.5 the previous week] Limerick City East: 152.8 (54 new cases) [107.5 the previous week]

152.8 (54 new cases) [107.5 the previous week] Newcastle West: 149.5 (41 new cases) [186 the previous week]

149.5 (41 new cases) [186 the previous week] Limerick City North: 144 (50 new cases) [172.8 the previous week]

144 (50 new cases) [172.8 the previous week] Limerick City West: 68.8 (24 new cases) [106 the previous week]

68.8 (24 new cases) [106 the previous week] Cappamore/Kilmallock: 45.9 (16 new cases) [63.2 the previous week]

Nationally the latest data shoes the highest rates of infection are in Carndonagh, Donegal (795.8), Claremorris, Mayo (409) and Muinebeg, Kilkenny (326.3)..

29 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick last night.