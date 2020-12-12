BREAKING: Incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick increases slightly as daily figures are confirmed

The incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has increased slightly, the Department of Health has confirmed.

An additional 16 confirmed cases of the disease have been reported in Limerick this Saturday and the 14-day incidence rate now stands at 125.2 (per 100,000 population) - up from 124.7 on Friday.

Nationally, the incidence rate has risen slightly to 81.5 after a further 248 cases were notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Three more deaths have also been reported bringing the total since the pandemic began to 2,123.

Of the new cases notified today 67% are under 45 and the median age is 33.

99 cases are in Dublin, 21 are in Louth, 16 are in Limerick, 15 are in Meath, 13 are in Cavan and the remaining 83 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Commenting on the figures, Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said: “Ireland currently has the lowest incidence in Europe and has protected against the significant mortality and severe illness that many European countries, as well as the United States, have experienced. Our younger generation led the way, with the incidence in the 19-24 year age group reduced from 432 per 100,000 population to 41 per 100,000 population. This is an enormous achievement."

Dr Holohan added: "We all need to recognise how well our younger generation has reduced their contacts and helped to protect the whole population. We all now need to follow this example in the weeks ahead. We can do this by planning from now for Christmas to reduce our social contacts and limit our activities to those that are essential and most important to us.”