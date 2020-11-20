REVEALED: Infection rate of Covid-19 is above national average in all areas of Limerick

The recent spike in cases of Covid-19 has affected all areas of Limerick, new figures have revealed.

According to the Covid-19 Data Hub, the 14-day incidence rate in all six of Limerick's Local Electoral Areas was significantly above the national rate between November 3 and November 16.

A total of 452 confirmed cases of the disease - many of which are linked to student activity and an outbreak UHL - were reported in Limerick over the two week period.

The Limerick City East LEA now has the highest infection rate in Limerick.

The incidence rate between November 3 and November 16 was 277.3 (per 100,000 population) following the reporting of 98 confirmed cases - a slight increase from the previous week.

Elsewhere in Limerick, the incidence rate remains a concern in all areas.

Newcastle West: 277.2 (76 new cases) [331.9 the previous week]

[331.9 the previous week] Limerick City West: 263.6 (92 new cases) [229.3 the previous week]

[229.3 the previous week] Adare / Rathkeale: 241.8 (67 new cases) [158.8 the previous week]

[158.8 the previous week] Limerick City North: 201.3 ( 73 new cases) [138.3 the previous week]

[138.3 the previous week] Cappamore / Kilmallock: 132.1 (46 new cases) [86.2 the previous week]

Nationally the latest data shoes the highest rates of infection are in Letterkenny (389.4), Buncrana (384.5) and Listowel (373.2). The national rate of infection as of last night was 116.5 while the rate of infection in Limerick was 221.7.

Meanwhile, 14 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick last night.