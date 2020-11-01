BREAKING: Number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick passes 2,000

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick since February has now passed 2,000 the Department of Health has confirmed.

An additional 40 cases of the disease have been confirmed this Sunday - up from five yesterday.

However, the 14-day incidence rate in Limerick has dropped further to 269.4 (per 100,000 population) as the latest daily total is lower than the 54 cases which were reported 15 days ago.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of two additional deaths and 552 further confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Of the cases notified this Sunday, 63% are under 45 years of age with a median age of 36.

173 cases are in Dublin, 86 are in Cork, 40 are in Limerick, 30 are in Donegal and the remaining 223 cases are across all other counties.

As of 2pm today 330 patients with Covid-19 were being treated in hospital with 47 in ICU.

