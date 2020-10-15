Incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick passes 200 as confirmed cases increase in every local electoral area

THE 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has increased to 207.3 per 100,000 population - the ninth highest rate in the country.

According to data published by the National Public Health Emergency Team this Thursday evening, 404 confirmed cases of the disease were reported in Limerick in the 14 days up to midnight on Wednesday.

The incidence rate in Clare is 306.4 while the national rate is 206.7.

Meanwhile the latest distribution of confirmed cases of the disease in Limerick has been published on the Covid-19 Data Hub.

The rolling 14-day data shows there has been a significant increase in cases in all six local electoral areas in Limerick.

Between September 29 and October 12, 106 cases of the disease were reported in the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District giving an incidence rate of 382.5 which is almost twice the current rate in Dublin.

Elsewhere 79 confirmed cases were reported in the Limerick City North local electoral area giving an incidence rate there of 227.6.

The incidence rate in the Newcastle West Municipal District was 178.7 (49 cases); 155.6 in Limerick City East (55 cases); 112 in the Cappamore/Kilmallock Municipal District (39 cases) and 82.1 in Limerick City West (29 cases).