EXPLAINER: What are the level 5 restrictions in the Living with Covid plan?
Level 5: What does it mean?
The National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended that every county in Ireland be moved to Level 5 in the Government's Living with Covid framework.
Under Level 5, people will be asked to stay at home, except to exercise within five kilometres of their home. There will be no social gatherings other than small numbers at funerals and weddings.
Here are the key restrictions
Social and family gatherings
No visitors to private homes and gardens, no social or family gatherings should take place in other settings.
Weddings
Up to six guests can attend a wedding ceremony and reception.
Organised gatherings
No organised indoor or outdoor gatherings should take place.
Exercise and sporting events
Training: Individual training only, no exercise or dance classes.
Matches and events: No matches or events to take place (this includes elite sport).
Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools
To remain closed.
Religious services
Services will be held online, places of worship permitted to remain open for private prayer.
Funerals: Up to 10 mourners can attend.
Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions
All venues closed.
Bars, cafes and restaurants (including hotel restaurants and bars)
Take away food or delivery only.
Nightclubs, discos, casinos
To remain closed.
Hotels and accommodation
Open only for those with essential non-social and non-tourist purposes.
Retail and services (for example: hairdressers, beauticians, barbers)
Essential retail only, all other retail and personal services to remain closed.
Work
Work from home unless working in health, social care or another other essential service which cannot be done from home.
Domestic travel restrictions
Stay at home, exercise within five kilometres of your home.
Schools, creches and higher and adult education
Open with protective measures in place.
Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks
Open with protective measures in place.
Transport
Walk or cycle where possible, public transport will be limited to essential workers and essential purposes only with capacity restricted to 25%.
Over 70 and medically vulnerable individuals
Those aged over 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside home.
Visiting long-term residential care facilities (nursing and care homes)
Suspended, aside from critical and compassionate circumstances.
