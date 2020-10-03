BREAKING: Limerick records highest number of new confirmed cases of Covid-19 since April

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick since February has passed 1,000 after the highest daily total since April was notified to the Department of Health.

According to the National Public Health Emergency Team, 31 new confirmed cases of the disease have been reported in Limerick this Saturday.

Prior to today, the previous four highest daily totals in Limerick were all reported in April (April 26, 61 cases; April 16, 39 cases, April 15, 36 cases and April 9, 36 cases).

According to the Covid-19 Data Hub, 19 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick yesterday, six cases on Thursday, 12 on Wednesday, nine on Tuesday, six on Monday, six on Sunday and three last Saturday.

Nationally, ten deaths and 613 additional confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 37,668.

Of the latest cases, 224 are in Dublin, 58 in Donegal, 46 in Cork, 44 in Kildare, 31 in Limerick, 28 in Laois, 21 in Kerry, 19 in Galway, 17 in Clare, 13 in Meath, 12 in Louth, 12 in Monaghan, nine in Offaly, nine in Tipperary, nine in Wicklow, eight in Cavan, eight in Wexford, seven in Carlow, seven in Sligo, seven in Roscommon, six in Mayo, five in Kilkenny, five in Westmeath, with the remaining seven cases in three counties.

More than two thirds (68%) are under 45 years of age and 30% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case. 58 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health urged those aged over 70 to exercise caution.

"The numbers being reported today and over the past week represent a significant escalation in the profile of Covid-19 in Ireland. For those aged 70 and over and those who are medically vulnerable to Covid-19, it is strongly recommended that you should limit the number of people you meet to a very small core group of family members, carers or friends, for short periods of time, while remaining physically distant," he said.

"We need to work together once again to make a significant impact on the number of cases in the community, and ultimately to reduce the number of people getting sick, being admitted to hospital and critical care, while protecting non-Covid healthcare services. I urge people in every county to follow the public health advice to stop the further spread of Covid-19,” he added.