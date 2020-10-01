BREAKING: Number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick in double figures for second day in a row

TEN new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick this Thursday, the Department of Health has confirmed.

It's the second day in a row that the daily number of cases has been in double figures - yesterday 12 new cases of the disease were reported in Limerick.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 442 new confirmed cases of Cpvid-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 36,597.

170 cases are in Dublin, 47 in Cork, 28 in Donegal, 23 in Meath, 21 in Galway, 20 in Monaghan, 14 in Clare, 12 in Roscommon, 11 in Laois, 11 in Longford, 10 in Cavan, 10 in Limerick, 10 in Tipperary, nine in Kildare, eight in Wicklow, five in Louth and five in Wexford with the remaining 28 cases in nine counties.

Twelve cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick on Wednesday, nine on Tuesday, six on Monday, six on Sunday, three on Saturday and six last Friday.

Read also: Further restrictions on household visits likely to be introduced in Limerick

Of the cases reported today 225 are men and 217 are women with more than two thirds of them (67%) aged under 45.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says 54% of the cases are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case. 69 cases have been identified as community transmission.