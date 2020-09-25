Significant reduction in incidence rate of Covid-19 across Limerick

THE 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 has fallen in five of the six local electoral areas in Limerick.

New data, published on the Covid-19 Data Hub last evening, shows there has been a dramatic reduction in the rate within the Limerick City North electoral area.

According to the figures, there were 13 confirmed cases of the disease in Limerick City North between September 8 and September 21. This equates to a 14-day incidence rate of 37.4 per 100,000 population - down from 126.8 the previous Thursday.

The Newcastle West Municipal District is now the only local electoral area in Limerick which has a incidence rate higher than the national rate of 70.7.

Between September 8 and September 21, there were 22 confirmed cases in the district representing a 14-day incidence rate of 80.2.

During the same fortnight, there were five confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Cappamore/Kilmallock Municipal District (14.4 incidence rate); 17 in the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District (61.3 incidence rate) and 11 confirmed cases in Limerick City East (31.1 incidence rate).

There were less than five confirmed cases in the Limerick City West electoral area meaning the incidence rate has not been published.

Overall, the 14-day incidence rate in Limerick is currently 38.5 - down from 56.4 last week.

