Incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick drops further

The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has fallen to below 50 and is significantly lower that the national rate, new figures show.

According to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, there have been 89 confirmed cases of the disease in Limerick over the past fortnight.

The equates to an incidence rate of 45.7 per 100,000 population - compared to a rate of 63.1 a week ago.

Nationally, the 14-day incidence rate now stands at 70.4 with several counties showing rates which are considerably higher.

These include Dublin (138), Louth (101.6), Donegal (96.7), Waterford (93.8) and Wicklow (70.9).

The 14-day incidence rate in Clare is 42.9.

