29 suspected Covid-19 cases awaiting results at University Hospital Limerick

THERE ARE 29 suspected Covid-19 cases awaiting test results at University Hospital Limerick, the highest in the country.

UHL has four confirmed cases, up from three on Tuesday, which is the highest in the country also.

The second highest number of cases in a hospital is at Naas which has three confirmed cases.

While there are no confirmed cases in UHL’s intensive care unit, there is one suspected case in the ICU, according to daily figures published by the HSE.

There are 23 patients on trolleys at UHL, a significant decrease from 54 patients on trolleys on Tuesday.

UHL serves a population of 400,000 in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary.

Limerick continues to see new daily Covid-19 cases, with a total tally of 706.