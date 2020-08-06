BREAKING: 25 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick over past 14 days

THERE have been 25 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick over the past 14 days, it has been revealed.

The acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, confirmed the figures at this evening’s National Public Health Emergency Team media briefing.

Three additional cases of the disease have been reported in Limerick this Thursday – bringing the total number of cases in the county to 613.

While the majority of the 469 cases reported in Ireland over the past fortnight were detected in Dublin, Kildare, Laois and Offaly, Limerick has seen a significant increase in confirmed cases – a number of which have been linked to a single cluster.

Separately, The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 69 additional confirmed cases of Covid-19 bringing the total number of cases to of 26,372.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre @hpscireland has today been informed that 5 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.



The HPSC has also been informed that five patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died. However, four of these were late notifications.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said the recent spike in cases in the midlands is a concern and that GPs have been written to this Thursday evening.

“While the majority of these cases can be accounted for by outbreaks, this volume of cases is significant and our main priority now is to ensure that these outbreaks do not lead to widespread community transmission in the region. NPHET continues to monitor the situation closely. I urge people in these counties to remain vigilant to stop the further spread of Covid-19 in these areas.”

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer at the HSE added: “Public Health teams have been informed of the locations of these outbreaks as is routine and contact tracing and testing is taking place as appropriate. Our focus now is on controlling these outbreaks and taking action as necessary.”

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: “We have seen a significant increase in the incidence of Covid-19 over the past week. The reproduction number for the virus is now estimated to be 1.8. A reproduction number of almost 2 is a serious concern, and although we have not yet seen a significant increase in community transmission, there is a significant risk this could develop over the coming days and weeks emphasising the need for each of us to be extremely cautious that we do not contribute to the transmission of the virus.”

