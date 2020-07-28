BREAKING: No new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick for sixth consecutive day

THE number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick remains unchanged, the Department of Health has confirmed.

As of this Tuesday evening, a total 591 people in Limerick have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began in February.

The last confirmed case of Covid-19 in Limerick was reported on July 21.

Meanwhile, the National Public Health Emergency Team says no new deaths have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

There has now been a total of 1,764 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight on Monday, the HPSC had been notified of an additional 40 confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 25,929.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Reacting to the latest figures, Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said: “Today’s cases are spread across a range of different settings and age groups. 75% of cases are under 45 years of age, with a median age of 33 years. At least half of today’s cases were known close contacts of other confirmed cases."

Dr Glynn is appealing to those who showing symptoms to seek a test

“It remains vital that if a person is concerned that they have been in contact with a confirmed case or is experiencing symptoms associated with Covid-19, that they isolate and come forward for testing without delay.”