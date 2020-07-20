Four people suspected of having Covid-19 in intensive care at Limerick hospital

THERE are no patients confirmed to have Covid-19 in University Hospital Limerick.

However, there are four patients suspected of having the virus in the intensive care unit. These figures account for the situation up to 6.30pm on Sunday.

And 46 people suspected of having the condition are currently awaiting test results at the hospital.

New figures released by the HSE reveal that this is the largest number of suspected cases in a hospital in the country.

Statistics released from the Department of Health show that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 across Limerick remains at 589 with no new confirmed cases on Sunday.

Meanwhile, there were 55 people waiting on trolleys in the emergency department at UHL this Monday morning - 35 in the ED department and 20 elsewhere in the hospital.