BREAKING: No new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick for third day in a row

There has been no change in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick for the third day in a row.

According to the latest update from the National Public Health Emergency Team, the number of confirmed cases of the disease in Limerick remains at 587.

While NEPHET has been notified of 11 additional cases across the country over the past 24 hours, there has been a net increase of just four as seven previously announced cases have been declassified. The total number of confirmed cases in Ireland now stands at 25,542.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-related deaths has been reduced to 1,738 following the denotification of four previously reported deaths.

No additional Covid-related deaths were reported this Wednesday.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, says is appealing to members of the public not to be complacent.

“A key element of our response to Covid-19 is ensuring that any person experiencing symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of sense of smell or taste comes forward for testing. Please do not adopt a ‘wait-and-see’ approach, instead isolate yourself and contact your GP without delay,” he said.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is due to meet again on Thursday.