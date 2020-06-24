BREAKING: Six days with no new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick

FOR the sixth day in a row, there's been no new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick.

It means the number of people who have had the condition in the city and county remains at 583.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has reported that six more people with coronavirus have died, meaning there have now been 1,726 fatalities from the disease in Ireland.

Nationally, there were just five new cases of the condition, meaning there are 25,396 cases across the State.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Some 92% of all confirmed cases to date are estimated to have recovered from COVID-19.

Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said: "Through our collective action, we have moved in the right direction in our fight against widespread community transmission of Covid-19. As we go forward, the behaviour and progression of this disease is in all of our hands."

"Every single one of us today has the ability to reduce the impact the virus might have on our most vulnerable and those at risk. You can do this by keeping a physical distance from others or wearing a face covering when in busy public places like shops and public transport, and by continuing to keep your number of daily contacts as low as possible," he said.