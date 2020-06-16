BREAKING: One new confirmed case of Covid-19 in Limerick

THE number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick has risen to 585 after it was revealed that one additional case has been reported.

The last confirmed cases of the disease in Limerick was reported on Saturday evening with none being reported on Sunday or Monday.

In an update this Tuesday evening, the Department of Health says it has been notified of three further Covid-related deaths across the country bringing the total number of deaths in Ireland to 1,709.

A further 14 confirmed cases of the disease have also been reported, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,334.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team



The @hpscireland has today been informed that a total of 3 people with #COVID19 have died.



There have now been a total of 1,709 #COVID19 related deaths in Ireland. June 16, 2020

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillence Centre, as of midnight, Sunday, June 14 reveals that 57% of all confirmed cases are female while 43% are male.

The median age of confirmed cases is 48.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,228 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,533 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,434 cases (6%).

In a statement, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health confirmed that 386,572 tests have been carried out in Ireland since testing began.

Over the past week, 18,758 test were carried out of which 146 tests were positive. This gives a positivity rate of 0.8%.