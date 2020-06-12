BREAKING: No new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick for third day in a row

THERE have been no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick over the past 72 hours, it has been revealed.

Figures released by the Department of Health this Friday evening show the number of confirmed cases of the disease in Limerick remains steady at 583 with just one additional case confirmed this week.

Nationally, there have been a further 13 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and three deaths.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team



The @hpscireland has today been informed that a total of 3 people with #COVID19 have died. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) June 12, 2020

Since the outbreak, a total of 25,250 cases have been confirmed in Ireland while there have been 1,705 Covid-19 related deaths.

The HSE has now begun to contact close contacts of the latest confirmed cases.