BREAKING: No new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick as five more people die from disease

THERE are no new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick this Thursday.

It means the number of people who have had the disease remains at 582 across the city and county.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a further five people with Covid-19 have died nationally. It means tragically there have now been a total of 1,664 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

A further 38 confirmed cases have also been reported across the country, bringing it to a total number of 25,142 people who have had the disease.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Of the cases, some 3,311, or 13% have been hospitalised, with 410 patients being admitted to intensive care.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today to continue its review of Ireland’s response and preparedness to Covid-19.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said: "Further progress has been made throughout May in suppressing the spread of COVID-19. A downward trend is evident in the number of hospitalisations, ICU admissions and reported deaths. Adherence to public health personal behaviours (hand washing, physical distancing, cough/sneeze etiquette) is essential in avoiding an upsurge of infection in the future."

Dr Ronan Glynn, the deputy chief medical officer at the Department of Health added: "It is reassuring to witness over the past number of weeks that the vast majority of people continue to work collectively to adhere to the public health guidance, engaging in social distancing and hygiene behaviours as a new way of life. This individual and collective action remains crucial as neither the virus nor how it transmits has changed and the vast majority of people remain susceptible."

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the Nphet Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory group, said: "The reproductive number is now estimated to be between 0.4 and 0.7. The easing of restrictions in phase one has not negatively impacted the r-number, in no small part thanks to the collective behaviours of our population in preventing resurgence of the disease."