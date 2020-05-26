Three more cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Limerick

THE number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick has increased to 622 after three additional cases were reported to the Department of Health.

The National Public Health Emergency Committee says it is has also been notified of an additional nine deaths across the country bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to 1,615.

Separately, an additional 37 confirmed cases of the disease have been reported across the country meaning there is now a total of 24,735 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team



The Health Protection Surveillance Centre @hpscireland has today been informed that a total of 9 people with #Covid19 have died. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) May 26, 2020

At a media briefing this Tuesday evening, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health confirmed that 30,169 tests were carried out over the past week – of which 633 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 2.1%.

“As of midnight on Tuesday, a total of 325,795 tests have been carried out across the country.

“NPHET will meet on Thursday where further consideration will be given to broadening the case definition,” said Dr Holohan who added that members of NEPHET will also give further consideration to the possibility of easing further restrictions as part of phase 2 of the government roadmap to reopen the country.