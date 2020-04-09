BREAKING: 13 more confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick as death toll in Ireland rises to 6,574
SOME 28 more people have died from the coronavirus in Ireland, figures out this evening show.
There are also 13 new confirmed daily cases of Covid-19 in Limerick, bringing the total number here to 173.
There have now been 263 Covid-19 related deaths across the country, and 6,574 confirmed cases in total - an increase of 500 day on day.
Four more deaths in the North brings the total there to 82, while 138 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected.
Anyone travelling to their holiday home will now have to stay there, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has warned.
More to follow
