Three new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick as death toll in Ireland passes 200

A FURTHER three cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Limerick, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 143.

Nationally, the Department of Health says it has been notified of an additional 345 confirmed cases and 36 additional deaths - the highest number of deaths for any 24-hour period to date.

There are now 5,709 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and 210 deaths associated with the disease.

At a media briefing this Tuesday evening, Chief Medial Officer Dr Tony Holohan said while progress is being made to flatten the curve, he does not anticipate that the current government restrictions will be relaxed on Easter Monday.

While the National Public Health Emergency Team will formally consider the current restrictions on Good Friday, Dr Holohan said he does not anticipate there will be a recommendation to relax any of the current measures, which were introduced on March 28.

Dr Holohan also called on people across the country not to travel to holiday homes or coastal locations over the Easter weekend.

He appealed to members of the public to “stay the course” and to comply with the restrictions by staying at home except for essential journeys.

“We are asking people to double down,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Cillian de Gascun, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, has confirmed that 42,484 tests have now been carried out across the country.

A total of 12,271 tests have been carried out in the last week with 19% testing positive.

Around 2,000 tests are being carried out daily and the goal is to get to 15,000 per day which would allow for real-time testing.

While most of those who contract Covid-19 will not require treatment in hospital, more than 30 patients are currently being treated for the disease at University Hospital Limerick.