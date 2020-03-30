Call on people to 'redouble' efforts as Covid-19 spread slows

MEDICAL experts have urged people not to become complacent, and continue to "redouble" their self-isolation efforts in the battle against coronavirus.

It comes as the rate of growth of the flu-like condition slowed from 33% yesterday to 15% today. In total, there are 2,910 confirmed cases in total.

Professor Philip Nolan, the chairman of the National Public Health Emergency Team's Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group said: "Clearly we are flattening the curve. By definition that pushes the peak further out. That's good news. It's what we want."

But at a press conference, he urged people to double down on reducing the spread of the pandemic.

"I think people need to redouble the efforts they are making which will prevent the spread of infection from one person to another through the measures public health have advised. If they continue to do that, I do expect to see the growth rate fall over the next week. That's what we are working towards," he said.

And chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan added that anyone who is awaiting a Covid-19 test should assume they have the condition and completely-self isolate.

Prof Nolan added: "The message here is we want to protect the population from this disease, we want to keep them out of intensive care. The effort needs to continue to ensure there's no spread of disease. If this happens, we will see improvements in these, and we will see favourable scenarios into the future."

"The key message is if you suspect you have this disease, you really must ensure you infect nobody else. If you infect more than one person, collectively, we are gong to find it very hard to manage this," he warned.

Prof Nolan said it is too early to suggest at what time a peak of the virus will come, and whether restrictions will be able to be relaxed post Easter Sunday.

In Limerick, an additional nine confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported, bringing the total number to 64.