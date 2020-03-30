BREAKING: Nine new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick as eight more people nationally die from condition

EIGHT more people have died from the coronavirus in Ireland, figures out this evening show.

There are also nine new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick, bringing the total number to 64.

There have now been 54 Covid-19 related deaths across the country, and 2,910 confirmed cases in total - an increase of 295.

Ireland is three days into a two-week lockdown, which aims to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Of the new deaths, six are located in the east, one in the south and one in the west of the country. The patients were five females and three males.

Six patients were reported as having underlying health conditions.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: "We are beginning to see encouraging signs in our efforts to flatten the curve. However, we cannot become complacent as we are still seeing new cases and more ICU admissions every day."

"Our strategy remains the implementation of public health restrictions to interrupt the spread of the virus and prevent people from arriving to ICU in first place."

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group (IEMAG), added: "We know what an unmitigated epidemic looks like, we are not on that track."

"The model reveals that before restrictions were in place, daily growth rate of confirmed cases was at 33%. This has fallen in recent days to around 15%. But it is still growing and needs to fall further. It takes time to see the impact of our efforts in the numbers. It will be another seven to 10 days before we have a reliable picture of how effective our collective efforts have been."