Jobs boost as firm ramps up ventilator production for Covid-19 patients

A SHANNON company is to create 25 new jobs as it ramps up its manufacture of ventilators.

The continuing coronavirus crisis has presented an opportunity to Bolgers Engineering, based in the Smithstown Industrial Estate, which is set to see its workforce rise from 67 to more than 90.

Bolgers Engineering, a medical equipment fabrication and assembly supplier, is currently at more than double its capacity to manufacture and supply ventilators in response to the urgent needs of patients and healthcare systems, with its managing director Graham Bolger saying the firm is going to be "in the frontline of the battle" against coronavirus.

Bolgers supplies the medical device firm Medtronic, which is doubling its staff numbers in Galway to build the potentially life-saving ventilators.

Mr Bolger said: "We have identified additional opportunities to increase our manufacturing capacity including bringing on additional staff, and implementing new manufacturing shift patterns. We also have strong commitments from our supply chain to support us during this unprecedented ramp up of demand and we fully expect to support Medtronic to get ventilators to market quickly. Bolgers in partnership with our supply chain are now going to be in the frontline of the battle against Covid-19 and we will play our part in the national and international effort.”

Celebrating 40 years in business this year, Bolgers provides end to end advanced manufacturing solutions for the Medtech industry including design aid for manufacture, manufacture at our high end purpose built facility, full validation of all components and logistics and supply chain solutions.