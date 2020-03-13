Limerick Chamber urges public to support local businesses amid coronavirus fears

LIMERICK Chamber of Commerce CEO Dee Ryan has urged the people of Limerick to continue supporting local businesses in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Ryan communicated the Revenue's announcement made this afternoon of:

Suspension of application of interest on late payments for January / February VAT

Suspension of application of interest on late payment of both February and March PAYE employers liability

All debt enforcement activity suspended until further notice

Current tax clearance status will remain in place for all businesses

"We welcome these measures which should be of immediate assistance to business," said Ms Ryan, "we continue to lobby on reimbursement of costs for employers regarding sick pay and other business supports."

"Most members are now instituting remote working practices. We are updating our website regularly with tips on making this transition a success. Members in the retail and hospitality sector are scenario planning for further drop in demand and some are considering curtailment of opening and closing hours.

"It is prudent to be making these plans, in the meantime I urge you, whilst observing hand hygiene and social distancing measures, to please continue to support your local businesses.

"Undoubtedly we have a challenging few weeks ahead of us," she continued, "the Chamber has suspended all public events and face to face meetings but remains open and available to assist you with your queries in this period on 061 415180.

"We recommend that you check your insurance policies regarding business interruption," she said.

Ms Ryan also passed on a mental health advisory note from the HSE regarding concerns over Covid-19 to be circulated to staff.