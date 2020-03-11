BREAKING: First Covid-19 death in Ireland confirmed

THE Department of Health has confirmed the first death in Ireland of a patient who had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

It’s understood the deceased is a woman who was being treated at a hospital in the east of the country.

In a statement, The Department said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre was informed of the death this Wednesday afternoon.

Confirming the death, Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, at the Department of Health, said:

"I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of this patient. I urge the media and the public to respect their privacy at this difficult time. We continue our efforts to interrupt the transmission of this virus. It will take all of us, collectively to succeed. Please continue to follow public health advice."

An update is expected on the current situation in Ireland later this evening.

