BREAKING: Ten new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland as total rises to 34

TEN additional cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland – bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 34.

Details of the additional cases, which were detected in six men and four women at locations across the country, were revealed by National Public Health Emergency Team this Tuesday evening.

The cases include one male, a healthcare worker, in the south of the country, associated with hospital transmission; one female, a healthcare worker, in the east of the country, associated with possible hospital transmission; three males, in the south of the country, associated with travel from an affected area; one male, in the west of the country, associated with close contact with a confirmed case; one female, in the west of the country, associated with close contact with a confirmed case; one female, in the south of the country, associated with close contact with a confirmed case; one male, in the east of the country, associated with travel from an affected area and one female, in the east of the country, associated with travel from an affected area.

The HSE says it is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Speaking at a media briefing, Dr Tony Holahan, chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said Ireland still remains in containment phase.

He added that 1,784 suspected cases of Covid-19 have been tested in Ireland, to date.

"98% of all suspected cases in Ireland have tested negative. While Ireland remains in containment phase, there is no room for complacency. We all have a part to play in limiting and slowing the spread of this disease,” he said.

Meanwhile, a visitor ban remains in place at University Hospital Limerick, University Maternity Hospital Limerick, and Ennis, Nenagh, St John’s and Croom Hospitals.

Almost all elective surgeries and outpatient appointments which had been scheduled across the six sites have been cancelled.

A number of patients who have contracted Covid-19 remain in isolation at UHL.

