BREAKING: Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland rises to 21

TWO additional cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland – bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21 as of midday this Sunday.

In a update, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre stated that one of the new cases relates to a female in the east of the country and is associated with community transmission.

The second, also a case of community transmission, relates to a male in the south of the country and is associated with the Bon Secours Hospital in Cork.

The HSE says it is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

“Ireland remains in containment phase with 21 cases to date, three of which are associated with community transmission,” said Dr, Tony Holohan, chief medical ffficer with the Department of Health.

“Most people who become infected with Covid-19 experience a mild illness and recover, but it can be more severe for some. Every individual needs to be aware of how to protect their own health and the health of others. The most important way they can do this is by following public health advice. Central to this are the protective measures we can all take against Covid-19,” he added.

Meanwhile, the chief executive or the HSE, has confirmed that 75 healthcare workers at University Hospital Limerick are currently in self-isolation as a result of contact with a confirmed case.

Paul Reid made his comments in an interview on RTÉ Radio this Sunday afternoon.

He said Covid-19 is having a very significant impact, but he said the safety of health care workers, staff and patients is “at the top of everything we do”.

It is understood a number of patients who have contracted Covid-19 remain in isolation at UHL.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

For updates and advice on Covid-19, visit the HSE website or the dedicated coronavirus section of our website