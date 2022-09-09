SSE Renewables helps power change for community groups in Limerick

SEVERAL voluntary groups in Limerick have received donations from SSE Renewables through its Community Fund initiative.

Each year, the company provides funding from its wind farms to local groups, sports organisations and schools in support of energy efficiency, safety and sustainability projects.

In the latest round of funding, over €245,000 has been donated to 123 different groups from The Limerick and Kerry Community Fund while €14,000 has been donated to nine different groups close to the Limerick/Tipperary border through its Coomacheo Community Fund.

One of this year's recipients, Tournafulla Sustainable Living, received funding to introduce renewable energy to the site to further reduce their carbon contribution.

Helen Broderick, Chairperson of Tournafulla Sustainable Living, commented: “With the rise in living costs and the impact of Covid on fundraising facilities, the installation of solar panels will help to reduce utility bills in the centre all the while reducing our carbon footprint.”

Another beneficiary, Kilcommon Community Council, received funding to support the installation of a community defibrillator.

Bernadette Quinlan, of Kilcommon Community Council said: “With the support we received from the Coomacheo Community Fund we will be able to supply greater funding for the installation of a defibrillator in our community. This piece of equipment can be the difference between life and death. We know the difference this equipment can have on saving someone’s life in case of an emergency so to be able to get in place.”

The latest Community Fund donations brings the total contribution made by SSE Renewables to local communities accross Ireland over €10 million since 2003.

Stephen Wheeler, Managing Director, said: “Since the administration of our first community benefit fund in Ireland in 2003 we have grown to now administering over 20 community funds annually with a value of €1m per year. It is inspiring to see our funding help bring to life so many important and innovative community projects across the country.”