In Pictures: Scrolls presented to mark contribution of Limerick individuals and community groups

SCROLLS of appreciation have been presented to a number of individuals and organisations in Limerick city to mark their contributions to their local communities.
The presentation ceremony, which took place at County Hall in Dooradoyle, was organised by the outgoing Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District, Cllr Catherine Slattery.
Recipients of scrolls include Noel 'Buster' Hannon, John Halvey of Rathbane Residents Association, Catherine McSweeney and
Harold Richardson.
John Quane - a 6th class pupil at Knockaine NS - designed a colour poster with a simple message – Stop Climate Change.
