In Pictures: Vintage tractor run closes in on almost €20k in funds for Limerick charities

AS WE enter silage season, there will be nothing strange about seeing tractors in convoy on the road.

But the sight of eight vintage tractors trundling along would make you stop, smile and think of simpler minds. And obviously put your hand in your pocket as almost €20,000 was raised from the Circuit of Munster Charity Vintage Tractor Run.

A core of eight vintage tractors – mainly Leylands, Nuffields and Marshalls – covered 350kms across the six counties of Munster over two days. They were the main participants but were joined by support vehicles and other tractors on the route for specific sections throughout the journey.

Colette Acheson, from Ballyneety, along with husband Ian, and Kieran Lillis, Meanus, were three of the organisers along with all the drivers. Colette said they picked two charities to support at the outset – Cliona's Foundation and the Children's Grief Centre.

“We never anticipated the support and incredible generosity of all who donated and supported us which resulted in a fantastic €19,000 being raised. It enabled us to donate €8,500 to the Children’s Grief Centre; €8,450 to Cliona’s Foundation,” said Colette.

Due to incredible sum collected they decided to give a further €2,000 to the Limerick Red Cross Ukraine fund.

The vintage run was started by Sr Helen Culhane and Carol Fitzgough, of the Children’s Grief Centre, and Leah Murphy Acheson at Ahern’s bar in Newport.

After a long and winding road they finished day one in Springfort Hall, Newtwopothouse, Co Cork. Day two started in Springford Hall, ending at Ballyneety Golf Club. These machines, while pretty to look at, were not built for speed so great credit must go to the men and women who drove them all day for two days straight.

They were Jamie Ryan, Newport; Patrick Browne, Bruree; Pat Huges, Caroline Weston and Paddy Huges, Elton; Billy Collins, Monard; Arnold Acheson, Lisnagry; Paul Flynn, Ballywilliam; Richard Malley, Ahane; Richie Power, Ballyneety; Paul Nally, Castleconnell; John Christopher Ahern, Newport; Brian Gardiner and Alva kilkenny, Gort.

Donations were made through an idonate.ie page as well as sponsorship cards and on the run itself. The presentation of cheques took place in the Black Swan, Annacotty and prizes were raffled for anyone who donated.