New playground and outdoor fitness area earmarked for Limerick community

A NEW playground and outdoor fitness area is to be built in one local Limerick community.

The Regeneration Directorate of Limerick City and County Council has announced that the government has given the green light for a new playground and outdoor fitness area in Southill.

Funding for the project has been approved by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage for progressing to Stage 2 Initial Design.

The District Play Area is due to be located at Castle Oaks View, Southill, close to the Holy Family Parish Church and Southill Hub Community Centre.

While still at a very early stage, it is envisaged the proposal for a new district play area will consist of a play area for toddlers and children aged 0-10 years, as well as a range of outdoor fitness equipment catering for teens and adults.

The council has confirmed that there will also be seating, landscaping, and public lighting installed.

The outdoor fitness equipment and seating areas will be in close proximity to, but outside of the children’s play area.

This is to allow for maximum supervision of the children by adults while using the equipment.

There will also be a balance of fixed play equipment and natural play elements (low grass mounding, sand, rocks, boulders, etc.) to encourage exploration.

Once the Design Team has been appointed, the overall design will be developed in partnership with the community, the council has confirmed.