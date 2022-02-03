Limerick residents raise concerns over potential loss of parking under new traffic plan

RESIDENTS of a busy Limerick road have expressed fears that on-street car parking could be removed to facilitate a new traffic management plan.

A letter has been sent to householders along the South Circular Road in recent days advising them that a new traffic management strategy is currently being drawn up for SCR and Henry Street.

It claims it will lead to the "removal of on-street car parking for residents, business and visitors".

It also warns of the "imposition of a one-way traffic flow from the Ballinacurra Road-South Circular Road junction to Bishop's Quay", alongside a two-way cycle lane between these points.

The communication, which has been signed by several local residents, also warns of there being "traffic chaos" during busy times.

Residents on the South Circular Rd can be assured that there are NO plans to change traffic flows despite a leaflet suggesting otherwise. Once ⁦@LimerickCouncil⁩ publish designs for a cycle lane a full consultation process will begin pic.twitter.com/Wl5OMtn61E — Cllr Joe Leddin (@JLeddin) January 29, 2022

"People will no longer be able to take a right turn at Fennessy's roundabout when coming from the Dock Road but will be forced to continue to Punch's Cross," it states.

The letter also outlines the residents' fears of delays when refuse collection vehicles move slowly during collection times.

The potential "spillover effect of cars being parked off the South Circular Road" in locations like Greenpark, Lifford Avenue, Lifford Gardens and Lifford Park is also mentioned.

The letter advises residents who have concerns to contact their local councillors in Limerick City West.

One of these politicians, Cllr Joe Leddin, who himself is based in the South Circular Road, has moved to assure residents that there are no plans to change traffic flows at the moment.

"Once Limerick Council⁩ publish designs for a cycle lane a full consultation process will begin," the Labour member stated on Twitter.

The residents' group who sent the letter declined to comment.

Limerick City and County Council also declined to comment when contacted by the Limerick Leader.