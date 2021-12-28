Search

28 Dec 2021

MS sufferers in Limerick urged to tell their stories through art

Aoife Kirwan of MS Ireland

Cian O'Broin

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

THOSE living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in Limerick are being asked to channel their inner muse to paint a picture of their experience with the condition.

An expression of interest is being cast to the wind for an official arts exhibition that will celebrate World MS Day in May 2022.

MS Ireland, the national organisation that provides information and support to those living with the condition, have partnered with global healthcare company Novartis, in organizing the showcase.

Information, Research and Advocacy officer at MS Ireland Aoife Kirwan notes the importance of art for the MS community in Limerick.

She is encouraging those with MS to get involved. “What’s so great about this exhibition is that people living with MS can portray what it’s like to live with the condition in their own personal way.”

The theme of the exhibition centres around ‘Life with MS’ and the call out states that artwork must depict MS symptoms and/or one’s own experiences of living with the condition.

It added that all forms of artwork will be considered such as painting, photography, sculpture, pottery, video or an installation.

Artists are permitted to submit a new piece of art, or they can submit an existing piece of work, as long as it aligns with the theme of ‘Life with MS’.

Expressions of interests may be made by interested parties up to January 14, with the selection of finalists earmarked for January 21. Artwork must be formally submitted by April 17, with the exhibition itself due to take place on May 30.

Aoife added: “I encourage anyone in Limerick who wants to tell their MS story through art, to get in touch.”

To submit a piece of artwork or find out more about the exhibition contact Aoife Kirwan at Aoifek@ms-society.ie or by contacting: 01 678 1612.

