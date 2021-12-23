Limerick spinathon postponed due to Covid

AT 9am this Thursday morning Ahane Camogie Club's U-8s were due to jump up on stationary bikes to start a 12 hour spinathon in Castleconnell.

After a hiatus last year due to Covid, the popular pre-Christmas event has fallen victim to coronavirus again. Everything was in motion for today to raise funds for the club and CAM Cancer Support Group.

However, club PRO Emer Kenny said at a meeting in recent days it was decided to postpone.

"All going well we will hold it in February. It is due to the current Covid situation both locally and nationally. We appreciate everyone’s donations and kindness over the past number of days and we regret to have to take the decision to postpone but we feel this is the safest option at the moment," said Emer.

An iDonate page has been set up and will remain open for those who wish to support both local organisations.

After a great year on the field, Ahane Camogie GAA chair Tony Kenny said to continue that success they need to be able to fund the day to day runnings of the club.

He adds that not enough people know about the fantastic work CAM Cancer Support Group does in the parish.

"They help not only those who have been diagnosed with cancer but they also provide support for the families of those diagnosed with cancer. Many of our club members lives have been touched by cancer and the cause is very close to all our hearts.

"CAM have been such a great support to our community since they established a number of years ago. The funds raised from the 12 hour spinathon will go a huge step towards CAM's work supporting the community and towards the camogie club continuing to be able to run," said Tony.

To donate please click here