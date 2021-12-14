Funding boost for Limerick organisations as Community Foundation for Ireland announces grants

SEVEN Limerick-based community projects aimed at combatting isolation and providing support services during Covid-19 have a received a significant financial boost.

Details of nearly €40,000 in grants, supported by private donors, have been announced by the Community Foundation for Ireland.

The grants are being provided through The Foundation's Covid-Recovery Fund which has been supporting communities throughout the pandemic with money raised by private and corporate donors.

The latest support is being provided in two strands. 'Overcoming Isolation’ is giving local on-the-ground support while ‘Building Capacity’ is aimed at bigger groups who support people across the Mid-West region.

The five successful applicants under the first strand are: Croom Family Resource Centre (€2,000); Down Syndrome Limerick (€3,000); Ballyhoura Rural Services (€3,000); Hospital Family Resource Centre (€3,000) and Dóchas Midwest Autism Support (€2,800).

In addition, two regional organisations will benefit from grants to build their capacity.

Novas has been awarded €13,470 to develop a strategic fundraising and implementation plan in order to ensure services for homeless people, impacted by Covid, can be maintained by adapting to a new fundraising environment while Rape Crisis Midwest has been awarded €10,000 to build on the heightened awareness of issues relating to sexual violence during the pandemic and create a strategy which makes the charity more financially sustainable.

Congratulating each of the successful organisation, Denise Charlton, Chief Executive of The Community Foundation for Ireland said: “Throughout the pandemic we have been working with amazing community partners and supporting their work on the ground across Limerick. In this latest round of funding our donors are delighted to continue that support. Each of the local projects are inspiring as they show communities coming together to support friends, family, neighbours and others who used to be strangers. Such actions lie at the very heart of our mission ‘Equality for all in thriving communities."

Ms Charlton added that the range of age groups covered by the Limerick projects is particularly impressive.

"It is also important to note that when we opened this grant round the demand exceeded the available support ten times over. The need remains great in communities and we would ask any donors – whether private individuals, families or businesses – who want to get involved to drop us a line. For now I want to congratulate the successful Limerick grantees and wish them every success in the work ahead.”