02 Dec 2021

Limerick public urged to support hunger crisis in the Congo

Caustasie Kisoke Mukala (61) with her grandson Emmanuel who survived acute malnutrition.

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

LIMERICK people are being asked to support the world's largest hunger crisis currently gripping the Democratic Republic of Congo.

A grandmother has told how Concern Worldwide helped save her baby grandson from starving to death in the DRC where 27 million people are caught in the devastating crisis.

Caustasie Kisoke Mukala (61) said the charity helped keep her grandson Emmanuel alive after she brought him to a health centre they support, in an emaciated state.

“The doctors told me he was malnourished. I was extremely worried. For about a month he refused food and the medicine the doctor gave him, but eventually he started to take them. His weight is now back to normal, and he has healed and I am incredibly grateful,” she added.

Caustasie lives in a small one room hut made of mud and straw in the Kiambi village in south-east DRC.

A few years ago, her family were forced to flee their home village where they owned land and sold fish.

“We were attacked. We either stayed and died or ran. The fear kept us alive,” she said, after her husband was killed by arrows during the onslaught.

The aid agency has launched a fundraising campaign that will continue over the Christmas period to provide funds for therapeutic food to help malnourished children.

“We are currently witnessing one of the biggest hunger crises the world has seen in recent times,” said Concern’s DRC Country Director, Russell Gates.

Concern has been working in the DRC since 1994 when it responded to the refugee crisis that followed the genocide in neighbouring Rwanda.

They have been providing both emergency and development aid in response to the homelessness caused by ongoing armed conflicts and outbreaks of Ebola and Covid-19.

To support, visit here or call 0818 410 510.

