Search

10/11/2021

SLIDESHOW: Bingo night in Cappamore is back with a bang!

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

IF YOU could bottle the atmosphere in the hall in Cappamore on bingo nights and sell it, you’d be a wealthy person!

The return of the Thursday night gathering – especially as it gets dark at 5pm – means that everybody is a winner. The delight in the room is palpable after a year and a half of no bingo due to Covid. The time changes to 8pm from this Thursday, November 11.

Read more below and click 'Next' or 'Prev' for more photos

One lady who encapsulates the essence of Cappamore bingo is 93-years-young Mary Murphy. 

The Portnard lady has been a member of the hardworking bingo committee since it started in December 1973. Mary continues to sell lotto tickets each night. She, Pat Fogarty and Eddie Murphy have been stalwarts from the very start.

Tommie Ryan, of the bingo committee, said they will celebrate their 48th anniversary next month with over €10,000 up for grabs over the four Thursdays in December. But coming home with money in your pocket is secondary to the social aspect.

“People are delighted to come out and meet people again. We have all ages coming. All the patrons produce their vaccination certs which are checked on the way in and there is two metres social distancing,” said Tommie.

Outside in the cold and the rain are stewards patrolling the car-park to ensure nobody thinks about breaking into a vehicle. The night isn’t just for people from Cappamore.

“We’ve buses coming from Limerick city, Kilfinane, Killaloe and we are in the progress of organising a bus from Tipperary,” said Tommie.

The other big winner is Cappamore Development Association and local community through countless projects funded over the last 48 years. 

Covid has taken so much away but it has given us a new found appreciation for events we took for granted like Cappamore bingo.

Positive development for new Limerick school

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media