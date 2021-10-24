New video series aims to shine a spotlight on picturesque Limerick village

A NEW series of videos has been released online allowing people to delve into the history of Adare village and the surrounding area.

Created by Adare Tidy Towns, the videos shine a spotlight on some of the premier heritage attractions of the village.

A total of five videos have been created giving a flavour of the heritage and beauty of Adare. The subjects of the videos are: Desmond Castle; Augustinian Abbey; Trinitarian Monastery; Adare Franciscan Friary and Adare Manor and the Dunraven Estate.

The videos were recorded and edited by PJ Corbett and Brendan Landy with voiceovers by Katie Conway.

Adare, which will host the Ryder Cup in 2027, is designated as a heritage town with the main street punctuated with beautiful stone buildings, medieval monasteries and ruins and a picturesque village park.

The thatched cottages in the village are a highlight and have survived for hundreds of years, and some of those cottages are home to arts and crafts shops and restaurants, while others are still privately owned.

Adare Tidy Towns has compiled the Adare Heritage Trail which is a roundup of the historical attractions and features of interest which can be found on a self-guided tour of Adare.

The Adare Heritage Trail is a primarily a self-guided tour of the historical attractions and features of interest which can be found in Adare, however access to Desmond Castle is by guided tour only from the Adare Heritage Centre and there is also limited access to the Franciscan Friary.

Among the other places of interest are Wash Pool, Dovecote, the Countess Dunraven Fountain, which is currently being restored, Fourteen Arch Bridge over River Maigue and the Detmar Blow cottages.

For more information on the Adare Heritage Trail check out Limerick.ie or Adare Tidy Towns online.