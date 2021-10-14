Limerick village prepares for return of annual vintage road run

POLISH up those wheels and head for Athea this weekend for the annual Road Run run by the local Vintage Club, is the message from club member Ciara McMahon Flavin

And this year, in addition to all vintage cars, tractors and bikes, there will be a category for modern tractors.

“A hearty welcome to all is guaranteed,” says Ciara, adding that registration starts at 11.30am on Sunday.

Another addition to this year’s Road Run is a Children’s Run and the invitation to join in is extended to all children with bubble cars, go-kars, scooters, bikes or trikes.

The Children’s Run starts at 12 noon at the church in Athea and parents are asked to accompany their children as they parade down the street and over the bridge. It should all add up to a day of fun and laughter, especially if the weather stays dry and sunny.

“Covid has changed all our lives so much that we hope that all friends, supporters and participants will enjoy the day and have a smile on their face as beautiful vehicles of years past parade throughout the route. We are sure many laughs will be had on the kids run down through the village,” Ciara continues. “So polish those wheels, grab your keys and rev that engine!“

This year, Abbeyfeale & District Search & Rescue will benefit along with Frontline Workers.

For all details go to Athea Vintage Club on Facebook or phone Francie 0876666850 or Ciara 0879348904.