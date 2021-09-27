Bingo's back in one Limerick village for first time since Covid hit

This photo was taken in 2019 but you can bet they are even happier now to have bingo back
CAPPAMORE Bingo returns later week for the first time since Covid hit more than 18 months ago.
The long awaited day is Thursday, September 30 at 8.30pm. It will be a fundraising night for Milford.
Tommie Ryan, of the bingo committee, said they have had many enquiries, in recent months, about when they would resume.
“Patrons will have to produce a vaccination cert and 60% capacity has to be observed. Cappamore Bingo is renowned for great prize money and is the main funding for the upkeep of the community centre. Many assemble from Tipperary, Clare, Cork and Limerick for a great social night,” said Tommie.
Pat Fogarty, chairman of Cappamore Development Association, said great credit is due to every member of the bingo committee for getting it back on track.
Donations for Milford can be given to any member of the bingo committee from anyone unable to attend on Thursday.
Local residents have been experiencing poor water pressure and regular water stoppages for many years
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.