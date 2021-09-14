€50,000 in government funding to develop community garden in Limerick village

A SIGNIFCANT amount of government funding has been allocated to develop a community garden in a village in west Limerick.

Tournafulla Sustainable Living Community is to receive €50,000 under the CLÁR programme to "transform an area of waste land into a vibrant community garden".

The funding, which has been announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphrey, is part of €800,000 announced for 25 projects across the country.

In practical terms, the funding will be used for the likes of raised flower beds, wildflower gardens, sensory planting, polytunnels, outdoor equipment, picnic tables and shelters. All projects must adhere to the Leave No Trace principles.

“The projects receiving funding will help to channel the real sense of pride that people in rural Ireland have in their localities and their environment. Funding for such community-led projects is at the very core of the Government’s vision for rural Ireland as set out in ‘Our Rural Future’," said Minister Humphreys.

“The funding will go a long way in terms of assisting our Community Groups, TidyTowns and Development Associations in making their localities more vibrant places to live and raise a family. This funding will lead to the creation of community spaces where people can come together and meet their families and friends," she added.