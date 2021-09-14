€50,000 in government funding to develop community garden in Limerick village

The money will be used to 'transform an area of waste land into a vibrant community garden'
A SIGNIFCANT amount of government funding has been allocated to develop a community garden in a village in west Limerick.
Tournafulla Sustainable Living Community is to receive €50,000 under the CLÁR programme to "transform an area of waste land into a vibrant community garden".
The funding, which has been announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphrey, is part of €800,000 announced for 25 projects across the country.
In practical terms, the funding will be used for the likes of raised flower beds, wildflower gardens, sensory planting, polytunnels, outdoor equipment, picnic tables and shelters. All projects must adhere to the Leave No Trace principles.
“The projects receiving funding will help to channel the real sense of pride that people in rural Ireland have in their localities and their environment. Funding for such community-led projects is at the very core of the Government’s vision for rural Ireland as set out in ‘Our Rural Future’," said Minister Humphreys.
“The funding will go a long way in terms of assisting our Community Groups, TidyTowns and Development Associations in making their localities more vibrant places to live and raise a family. This funding will lead to the creation of community spaces where people can come together and meet their families and friends," she added.
Delighted to announce €50k for #Tournafulla Community Garden this morning. Funding being allocated by @HHumphreysFG under the #CLÁR Program ⚪️ #Limerick pic.twitter.com/ZuctutrmyL— Patrick O'Donovan (@podonovan) September 8, 2021
Great news announced today for Tournafulla - with €50,000 awarded to Tournafulla Sustainable Living Community as part of €800K Clár Funding nationally.— Niall Collins (@NiallCollinsTD) September 8, 2021
See graphic for project details ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RYl1hRxh1x
More News
MInister Darragh O'Brien with Aidan Doyle, LCCC; Deputy Willie O'Dea, Senator Maria Byrne, Dr Pat Daly and Caroline Curley, both of Limerick City and County Council | PICTURE: Keith Wiseman
Mary O’Brien, CEO, Milford Care Centre; Margaret Costello, Head of Service, Primary Care, HSE Mid West Community Healthcare; and Suzanne Dunne, Head of Strategy, UL Hospitals Group at the launch
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.