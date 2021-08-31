Three Counties Cycle to raise funds for Limerick charity

THE inaugural Three Counties Cycle will take place later this month to raise much needed funds for Down Syndrome Limerick.

The cycle - on Sunday, September 12, will commence from the Jetland Shopping Centre before travelling from Limerick to counties Clare and Tipperary.

Participants can choose a 50km or a 100km route and the legendary cyclist, Sean Kelly, will be in attendance on the day.

To register for the cycle, go to threecountiescycle.ie.

The organisers of the fundraising event are also hosting a monster raffle with lots of great prizes up for grabs including a road bike, designer watches, hampers, a kid’s electric ride-on truck, vouchers, a signed Lions jersey, and a signed Limerick jersey.

“The Three Counties Cycle will be a fantastic event and an important fundraiser for us. It has been a pleasure to be involved in

organising the event, along with many cycling enthusiasts who are volunteering for us. The event will suit all levels of cyclist and we would love to see lots of people get involved. The funds raised will go towards continuing the work we are doing in providing services and supports to children and adults with Down syndrome," said Ellen Tuffy, Chairperson of Down Syndrome Limerick.

"This year, we are also looking to extend our service provision to West Limerick by opening a satellite centre in that area. We are so grateful to everyone involved in helping to organise the event as well as the sponsors and businesses who have donated prizes for our raffle,” she added.

Based in Castletroy, Down Syndrome Limerick supports children and adults with Down Syndrome. It is run by parents on a voluntary basis and provides essential therapies such as Speech and Language Therapy and Occupational Therapy.

The majority of its funding comes from fundraisers such as the Three Counties Cycle.