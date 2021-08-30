Six Limerick towns and villages to benefit from new government initiative

MORE than €300,000 has been allocated to a new initiative which will see buildings in several towns and villages in Limerick undergo a facelift.

Abbeyfeale, Askeaton, Bruff, Kilmallock, Newcastle West and Rathkeale have all been included in the new scheme which will be administered by Limerick City and County Council.

Under Streetscape Enhancement Initiative, funding will be provided to property owners to improve the facades of their buildings. Projects can include upgrade works, artwork, murals, lighting, street furniture and canopies.

"The investment is designed to make rural towns and villages colourful, vibrant and attractive places and local authorities will collaborate with businesses and property owners on the projects," said a spokesperson for the local authority who confirmed that a total of €320,000 has been allocated to Limerick.

The initiative is a key part of the Our Rural Future five-year strategy and will make rural towns and villages in County Limerick and across the country more vibrant and attractive places to live, work and visit.

Commenting on the launch of the scheme, the Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, said “This funding from the government will help to make our county’s towns more attractive places for people to live and work. It is all about improving our towns and will be led by businesses and property owners. The pandemic has taught us that there is an appetite for more services outside of the main urban areas and this initiative will support people as they reinvent their premises to cater for more people.”

