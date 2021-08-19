Return of En Plein Air brings a buzz to Limerick village

THERE was a buzz in the air in Adare last weekend when the En Plein Air event returned, bringing a lively injection of artists and creativity into the community.

There was, said organiser Andrew Timoney, a very enthusiastic response from artists. But after a gap in 2020, due to Covid-19, locals were also very positive and welcoming.

En Plein Air is Andrew’s brainchild, forged while out on the riverside walk one morning some years ago, and an event which has captured the imaginations of artists since it began in 2017.

The very simple but powerful idea behind En Plein Air was to bring artists together at various sites around Adare to paint what their artist eye sees and all under the summer sky. As Andrew explains: “We choose the sites. You choose the vista.”

This year’s competition was run last Sunday in compliance with Covid-19 so the traditional launch party had to be scrapped. There were some changes in announcing the winners which had to take place without the usual audience.

This year’s winning entry, (pictured below) was by Jane Hilliard of the Jane Hilliard Gallery in Tralee.

She was awarded a cheque for €1.000, sponsored by Regeneron, and this was presented by the judges, artist Henry Morgan and ceramicist Eleanor Swan of Russborough House.