17/08/2021

King’s Castle in Limerick town draped in giant flag ahead of All-Ireland final

The giant flag took three hours to erect | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

WHEN it comes to displaying the enormous pride towns and villages have in this Limerick team and their own local players on the panel it will be hard to beat Kilmallock.

Kilmallock Tourism Development LTD CE Scheme have practically covered the town’s King’s Castle in an enormous Limerick flag.

CE scheme supervisor, Max Hennessy said it is 40 foot by 30 foot.

“It took about three hours to put up on Monday. We had the use of a teleporter from O'Mahony's Agri contractors. Gerry Creagh, Dave Creagh, Mossie O’Regan, Deccy Hayes, Aidan Daly and myself were involved,” said Max.

Former Limerick and Kilmallock great Mike Houlihan somehow managed to source the one-of-a-kind flag for the CE Scheme last year, and they’ve put it to good use.

