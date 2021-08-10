Dog show in Limerick village goes virtual due to Covid

THE annual Pattern Day celebrations in Barrigone, Foynes have fallen victim to Covid-19 restrictions for the second year in a row.

But Christina O’Connell is determined to keep the flag flying, virtually at least, and has organised an online dog show.

Last year, when the field-day events were unable to go ahead, Christina took it on herself to organise a pictorial dog-contest, asking people to send in their actual photographs.

This year, however, it is all online, and hopes are high that it will attract the attention of a great many dog-lovers. The competition, Christina says, is not confined to Limerick. “It can be any part of the world really."

There are two categories in the competition: Cutest Female and Cleverest Male.

And there are trophies for the winners and rosettes for the runners-up.

The competition open until 4pm next Sunday, August 15 when judging will take place.

To enter click here. A small charge of €5 is made for each entry and proceeds will be donated towards a simple improvement at St John’s Well.

The tradition of Pattern Day celebrations has been given a new lease of life in Barrigone over the past few years. August 15, the Feast of the Assumption, was traditionally a big day out, particularly in rural communities, when Pattern Days or festivities were held in parishes. In Barrigone, it was also associated with a Mass at the local holy well.

But due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Pattern Day was cancelled last year and in May, the decision was taken not to go ahead with this year’s event also.